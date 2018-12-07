The new age ELectronic Voting Machines or EVMs have been in the line of fire every time during elections in the recent days. EVM malfunctions have been reported from many polling booths in Rajasthan. The opposition has been hammering the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the alleged EVM malfunctions during the poll process.

In the poll-bound Rajasthan which has gone to polls today, EVM malfunction has been reported from assembly constituencies in Jalore, Jhalrapatan and Bikaner. An EVM in polling booth no. 172 has been replaced in Kisamidesar, Bikaner following a technical malfunction. Voters created ruckus after polling booth number 253 and 254 in the Ahor assembly constituency of Jalore suffered malfunction halting the poll process.

