Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Addressing an election rally, in Rajasthan’s Alward district on Sunday, November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Congress is playing politics on the Ram Mandir and is creating obstacles for its construction. The PM’s comment comes at a time when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is holding as meeting with Hindu saints regarding the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the temple town turned into a fortress following Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad monolithic events to build pressure on the ruling government for the construction of the temple.
He further added that some leaders of the Rahul Gandhi-led party asked the issue to be resolved following the 2019 general elections. In an indirect way, he also slammed the Supreme Court, by saying that the top court should listen to people’s plea when it comes to the Ram Janamabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. This comes after the top court deferred the hearing of Ayodhya title suit to January 2019.
Meanwhile, the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh witnessed tight security as the biggest congregation by Hindu-wing extremist group VHP conducted a grand rally to discuss the way forward for the construction of Ram temple, with lakhs of karsevaks participation.
A day earlier, the BJP’s ally, Shiv Sena offered prayers at the disputed site in Ayodhya, where the party chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the saffron party for showing incompetence in constructing the Ram temple.
On Saturday, Thackeray demanded that the ruling dispensation should announce the date for the contraction of the temple. A large contingent of security force was deployed at the temple site to maintain law and order.
