Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Addressing an election rally, in Rajasthan’s Alward district on Sunday, November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Congress is playing politics on the Ram Mandir and is creating obstacles for its construction. The PM’s comment comes at a time when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is holding as meeting with Hindu saints regarding the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the temple town turned into a fortress following Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad monolithic events to build pressure on the ruling government for the construction of the temple.

He further added that some leaders of the Rahul Gandhi-led party asked the issue to be resolved following the 2019 general elections. In an indirect way, he also slammed the Supreme Court, by saying that the top court should listen to people’s plea when it comes to the Ram Janamabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. This comes after the top court deferred the hearing of Ayodhya title suit to January 2019.

Jab SC ka koi judge Ayodhya jaise gambheer samvedansheel maslo mein, desh ko nyaya dilane ki disha mein sabko sunna chahte hain to Congress ke Rajya Sabha ke vakeel SC ke nyaayamurtiyo ke khilaf impeachment la kar ke unko darate dhamkate hain: PM Narendra Modi in Alwar #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/YftHIkv2k1 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh witnessed tight security as the biggest congregation by Hindu-wing extremist group VHP conducted a grand rally to discuss the way forward for the construction of Ram temple, with lakhs of karsevaks participation.

A day earlier, the BJP’s ally, Shiv Sena offered prayers at the disputed site in Ayodhya, where the party chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the saffron party for showing incompetence in constructing the Ram temple.

Jab Ayodhya ka case chal raha tha, Congress ke neta Rajya Sabha ke sadasya kehte hain ki 2019 tak case mat chalao kyunki 2019 mein chunaav hai. Desh ke nyayatantra ko is prakaar se rajneeti mein ghaseetna uchit hai kya? : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Alwar #RajasthanElections pic.twitter.com/Bkolydem2X — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

On Saturday, Thackeray demanded that the ruling dispensation should announce the date for the contraction of the temple. A large contingent of security force was deployed at the temple site to maintain law and order.

Aaj kal har gali mohalle mai mukhyamantriyo ko ghuma rahe hain, jaha jaye ye hamara Mukhyamantri, vahaa jaye vo humara Mukhyamantri. Unki puri party Mukhyamantri pe itni confuse hai, neta itna confuse hai, to party fuse hogi nhi to kya hoga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Alwar pic.twitter.com/91PTui4mvq — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

