Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, tore into the Congress Party, blaming it for indulging in sick political games when India was reeling under the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in the year 2008. Today, when India is remembering and mourning the horrifying event which claimed 166 lives, PM Modi accused the grand old party of a hypocritical attitude during the incident alleging that it was busy campaigning in the then assembly poll-bound Rajasthan when the nation was in a state of shock and mourning.

Further tearing into the Congress, PM Modi said that when the whole world was shaken due to the horrendous incident, a first of kind terrorist attack in the world, Congress was busy giving lectures on patriotism to everyone. But when the army carried out Surgical Strikes against India’s enemies, an incident which made the whole country feel proud, the Congress raised questions on its authenticity and demanded proof.

The mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks, chief of banned and designated terrorist outfit Jamat-ud-Dawa Hafiz Saeed is being venerated and roaming scotfree in Pakistan, portraying Pakistan’s clear intentions of not willing to bring him to justice. The United States has announced a reward of $5 million for any detail that would aid in nabbing India’s culprits.

Modi further said that the nation will never forget the dastardly terror attacks neither will it forgive those who have wronged her. Justice will be delivered, he assured the countrymen. Although a decade has gone by, none of the perpetrators have yet been brought to justice, which shows Pakistan’s terrorist harbouring mindset.

The Prime Minister also launched attacks against Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, firing the ‘Naamdaar’jibe at him yet again. He attacked the Gandhi scion saying that none of the promises made by Rahul during his poll speeches is mentioned in Congress’ election manifesto. He further mocked RaGa for not knowing the meaning NCC. He also alleged that in spite of going to Kailash Mansarovar ‘naamdaar’Rahul Gandhi does not know what Kailash Mansarovar is. Rajasthan is set to go to poll on December 7.

