Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a tirade against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for questioning his awareness of Hinduism. PM Modi not only slammed Rahul Gandhi, he also roped in India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his stinging attack at the Congress. He also accused the grand old party and its leaders of spreading lies and polarising people in the name of religion.

While speaking at a rally in Jodhpur, PM Modi said that his knowledge of Hinduism of no consequence to the people of Rajasthan as the voters will cast their votes on the issues of electricity, water and roads, not on whether Modi knows about Hinduism or not. He added that even the sages have never claimed that they know everything about Hinduism or Hindutva since it is a very vast subject.

The BJP spearhead then lambasted Rahul Gandhi saying, “I can never claim to possess this knowledge, I am a small ‘kaamdar‘… only a ‘naamdar‘ know it.”

In a veiled jibe at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi added that there was a leader who used to wear a rose and had knowledge of gardens but did not know about farmers or farming, due to which farmers in the country are facing hardships till this day. The PM also said that the Congress has become a university of spreading lies and Rahul Gandhi has immense talent in lying.

Earlier last week, the Congress president, during a rally in Rajasthan, had questioned, “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody… Knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our prime minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn’t understand (the) foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?”

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 are scheduled to be held on December 7 and the counting of votes will be conducted on December 11. In 2013, BJP had won 163 seats in the 200-seat Assembly while the Congress managed a mere 21 seats.

