Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Sumerpur and Dausa later in the day on Tuesday, December 5, in poll-bound Rajasthan. The showdown for 200 constituencies in the BJP-ruled state is mainly between the incumbent saffron party and Congress.

PM Modi will reportedly address the first rally in Sumerpur at 12 at noon the and other at 3 PM in Dausa

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: With the campaign trail coming to an end in poll-bound Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public meetings in the state, media reports said. PM Modi will reportedly address the first rally in Sumerpur at 12 at noon the and other at 3 PM in Dausa. In the meanwhile, galvanised party president Amid Shah will address a presser in Jaipur later in the day. Rajasthan Assembly polls 2018 are scheduled to be held on December 7, 2018, voters are going to cast their ballot in a single-phase polling.

Elections in Rajasthan are going to be a bout mainly between the incumbent BJP and Congress. BJP stalwart Vasundhara Raje has been the Chief Minister of the state for the full term of 5 years, she was also in power from 2003 to 2008. However, she lost in 2008 and Congress veteran leader Ashok Gehlot was made the chief minister of the state. It was in 2013, that Raje returned to power after the saffron party won 163 seats in the 14th assembly polls.

This time, Manvendra Singh, an ex-BJP leader and son of BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, now a Congress partisan, is contesting against Rajasthan Chief Minister Raje in Jhalrapatan. Interestingly, Raje has won from here thrice since 2003.

Key issues in poll-bound Rajasthan are unemployment, farmers’ distress, and social sector schemes among others. The state will go for polling on December 11 and votes will be counted on December 11, along with votes of other four states-Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More