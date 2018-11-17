Rajasthan Assembly polls: The Congress on Saturday released the second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, fielding former BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raj from Jhalrapatan seat. This comes amid protests by supporters of ticket seekers at state and national headquarters of the party.

Manvendra Singh is among 32 names announced by the Congress in its second list

Rajasthan Assembly polls: The Congress on Saturday released the second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, fielding former BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raj from Jhalrapatan seat. This comes amid protests by supporters of ticket seekers at state and national headquarters of the party. The unrest in Congress has been escalated as the party workers this morning blocked the vehicle of state unit chief Sachin Pilot. Earlier, Sachin Pilot and Rameshwar Dudi, the senior leader of Rajasthan Congress, had a verbal spat over ticket distribution for their favourite candidates when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting finalize the first list for Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Spardha Chaudhary has been expelled from Congress for six years. Earlier today, her supporters held a protest outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi as she had been denied a ticket to contest elections from Rajasthan’s Fulera. The Congress had earlier released its first list of 152 candidates for the December 7 Rajasthan Assembly elections. On the other hand, the rival BJP today released its third list of 8 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Congress releases the second list of 32 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/OsypSUaHB1 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018

The party has fielded former chief minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and state party president Sachin Pilot from Tonk seat. The voting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on 7 December 2018 and will be held in a single phase.

The counting of votes will take place along with four other states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana – on December 11. The assembly elections in five states are being seen as a semi-final before the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More