It seems that some of the party members are not satisfied with the Congress’ lists of candidates that have been recently released for the 184 seats for the Rajasthan Assembly polls. One among them is Nizam Qureshi, president of the minority affairs department of Rajasthan Congress, who has resigned accusing the party of ignoring the Muslim candidates while distributing the tickets among Congress candidates. He has also accused the party of selling the tickets in exchange for money. Following Qureshi, other 35 district president have also resigned from their posts.

Citing corruption being followed in the process of allotment of the tickets, Qureshi has also accused the party’s state unit chief Sachin Pilot of not discussing the name of suggested candidates with the Muslim community leaders or their representatives.

Ever since the party has commenced releasing the names of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, the Congress infighting is escalating with protests by ticket seekers. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi can be seen threatening his party leadership to amend its decision denying ticket to Kanhaiya Lal Jhanwar.

Yashpal Gehlot will be contesting from Bikaner East in place of Kanhaiyalal Jhawar. Rameshwar Dudi earlier had a verbal spat with Sachin Pilot in presence of Rahul Gandhi. So far, the Congress has released three lists of candidates for upcoming elections, which along with four other states, are being as a bellwether for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As the forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan are getting closer, the tussle among the opposition parties is witnessing a whole new turn that might be considered as one of the biggest setbacks for some of the parties. It seems that the key parties need to protect themselves from the destruction that can be caused by their own party members before taking in consideration the risks that the Opposition can come up with in the coming days.

