At least 260 people were injured after a tin shed collapsed during tractor race event in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan. According to initial reports, around 15,000 were gathered for tractor race competition. All injured have been rushed to the hospital.

At least 260 people were injured after a tin shed collapsed during tractor race event in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan. According to initial reports, around 15,000 were gathered for tractor race competition. All injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Updating……..

BREAKING: In #Rajasthan's #Sriganganagar :Watch the horrible video of this accident here where in a tin shed collapsed during a tractor race.

Around 260 injured till now. pic.twitter.com/EubqAtnXJJ — Shivya Malhotra (@MalhotraShivya) July 29, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More