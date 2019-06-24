Rajasthan BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini died on Monday, June 24 at the age of 75. BJP stalwart was suffering from a heart ailment and took his last breath at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. On his saddening demise, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief on the micro-blogging site Twitter. In his tweet, Gehlot said that he is shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini ji. His thoughts and prayers are with the Saini family. May God give them the strength to bear the loss. Gehlot also prayed for Madal Lal Saini saying may his soul rest in peace.
Vice-president Venkhaya Naidu also tweeted on Saini’s saddening demise saying Rajasthan BJP chief served with distinction throughout his political career.