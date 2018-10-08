Rajasthan BJP Minister Shambhu Singh Khatesar comes out to give clarification on the viral pictures of him urinating publicly and sparked another controversy. Shambhu Singh Khatesar reportedly said that urinating in the open is an age old tradition. He added that he was busy working for long hours and there was no urinal nearby for kilometres.

As the pictures of Rajasthan BJP Minister Shambhu Singh Khatesar urinating publicly near a wall went viral on the Internet, BJP Minister comes out in defence saying urinating in the open is an age-old tradition. As per the reports, BJP Minister Shambhu Singh Khatesar was urinating near the Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s poster, while minister denied the allegations.

“The photo of me urinating against a wall is not near a campaign poster,” the Rajasthan Minister told news agency ANI. Shambhu Singh Khatesar said that there was no urinal nearby for kilometres at a stretch and he was busy working for long hours.

“While defecating in public caused diseases, urinating in the open was not an issue, as long as it is done in a secluded area. The area where I urinated was a completely secluded area. If a man urinates in such a place, dirt and disease cannot spread,” said BJP Minister.

He added that there was no urinal nearby for kilometres at a stretch and I was busy working since morning.

This is not the first time that pictures of Ministers gone viral, earlier, Rajasthan ‘s Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf was caught on camera urinating on a wall in Jaipur. At that time Saraf had also defended himself saying it’s not a big deal.

