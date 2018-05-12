The reference book was published by a Mathura-based publisher. Reports suggest that Rajasthan State textbook board publishes books in Hindi hence, leaving no option with students but to turn to reference books. The line is published under chapter 22 on page number 267. The book reads, "Tilak clearly believed that we cannot achieve anything just by pleading the British officers. Through Shivaji and Ganpati festivals, Tilak aroused unique awareness in the country.”

In what could be perceived as a bizarre translation ever, a reference book for Class 8 Social Studies has termed freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak as the ‘father of terrorism’. The book is used at several private English-medium schools that are affiliated to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The following claims were mentioned in a part of sub-topic under ‘Incidents of National Movement during 18th and 19th century’. The book was published by a Mathura-based publisher. Reports suggest that Rajasthan State textbook board publishes books in Hindi hence, leaving no option with students but to turn to reference books.

The statement that irked the sentiments of the people read, “Tilak demonstrated a path towards national movement, therefore, he is called as the father of terrorism”. The line is published under chapter 22 on page number 267. The book reads, “Tilak clearly believed that we cannot achieve anything just by pleading the British officers. Through Shivaji and Ganpati festivals, Tilak aroused unique awareness in the country. He instilled the mantra of freedom among the masses, due to which he became a thorn in the eyes of the British.”

Meanwhile, reacting to reports, an official at Student Advisor Publication Private Limited which publishes the books stated that the mistake has been rectified. The official added that the mistake was made by translators and was corrected as soon as it was brought to the notice. Reacting to reports, Dr R.S Khangarot, professor of history in Agrawal PG College, Jaipur told TOI that Tilak was the one who had awakened the people of the country and such mistake even in translation is totally unacceptable. He said, “Such a mistake in books is unacceptable, even if it was an error in translation.”

