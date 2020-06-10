Amid rising number of cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Wednesday has decided to seal the borders for one week.

Rajasthan government has decided to seal its border for a period of one week due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Only those with valid passes will be allowed to enter or leave the state. “In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has decided to control interstate travel,” Rajasthan Police said in an official statement on Wednesday.

According to officials, Rajasthan has reported a total number of 11,245 coronavirus positive cases, of which 8,328 have been cured/discharged and 255 others have lost their lives.

“Police checkpoints will be set up on interstate roads and those without prior permission will not be allowed to enter the state. Those going out of state will also not be allowed to do so without an appropriate pass for the same,” the statement said in Hindi.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says LG’s decision on Delhi hospitals to be implemented in letter and spirit

Also Read: 5 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian

“District magistrate and superintendent of police have been empowered to issue these passes, etc. Permission to travel to another state shall only be issued in case of emergency, medical treatment and for the death of a known person,” it added.

It said that checkpoints shall also be set up at airports, railway stations and bus stops, and only those with permission from the state should be allowed to enter the state.

Also Read: Army briefed PM Modi, cabinet members on LAC situation a day after Chinese buildup started near Ladakh

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App