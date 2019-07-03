Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 declared @bstc2019.org. The Directorate of Elementary Education, Bikaner has released the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can log in the official website and can check the result.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 declared @bstc2019.org. The Directorate of Elementary Education, Bikaner has declared Rajasthan BSTC exam result today, July 3, 2019, at bstc2019.org. The results are announced on the official website of BSTC. Candidates those who have applied in the exam must visit the official website to check their scorecard.

In order to qualify the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks. However, for reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 expected cut 0ff

The Rajasthan BSTC cut-off will be released with the publication of the merit list. The candidates can also check the previous year’s cut off score in order to get an idea about the difficulty level of exam.

BSTC cut-off 2018

Candidate Category Cut off Marks

General Male 427

General Female 410

SC Male 400

SC Female 368

ST Male 415

ST Female 385

TST Male 355

TST Female 310

Following the last year cut off marks, the Rajasthan BSTC cut off for this year is expected to be over 400 marks.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Log in the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download result’

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the list and take a print out for future use.

