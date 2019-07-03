Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 declared @bstc2019.org. The Directorate of Elementary Education, Bikaner has declared Rajasthan BSTC exam result today, July 3, 2019, at bstc2019.org. The results are announced on the official website of BSTC. Candidates those who have applied in the exam must visit the official website to check their scorecard.
In order to qualify the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks. However, for reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent.
Rajasthan BSTC 2019 expected cut 0ff
The Rajasthan BSTC cut-off will be released with the publication of the merit list. The candidates can also check the previous year’s cut off score in order to get an idea about the difficulty level of exam.
BSTC cut-off 2018
Candidate Category Cut off Marks
General Male 427
General Female 410
SC Male 400
SC Female 368
ST Male 415
ST Female 385
TST Male 355
TST Female 310
Following the last year cut off marks, the Rajasthan BSTC cut off for this year is expected to be over 400 marks.
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: Steps to check result
Step 1: Log in the official website, bstc2019.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download result’
Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Download the list and take a print out for future use.