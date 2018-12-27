Rajasthan cabinet portfolio allocation: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has kept nine key departments including Excise, Planning, Finance and Personnel, Intelligence, General Administration, Information Technology and Telecommunications and General Administration departments. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot got PWD, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Science and Technology, and Statistics, reports said.

Rajasthan cabinet portfolio allocation: The Cabinet portfolios of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan were allocated on Thursday. Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh allocated the portfolios to the Council of Ministers, three days after the 23 ministers took the oath, officials said. As many as 23 newly elected legislators – 22 Congress and one RLD – took oath as ministers in the Rajasthan-cabinet formation on December 24.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the allocation of portfolios took place at 2 am today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has kept nine key departments including Excise, Planning, Finance and Personnel, Intelligence, General Administration, Information Technology and Telecommunications and General Administration departments. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot got PWD, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Science and Technology, and Statistics, reports said.

Portfolios have been allocated to the #Rajasthan Cabinet Ministers. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot keeps nine departments and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot gets five departments. pic.twitter.com/OCQmMdg5Qs — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

According to reports, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to discuss the portfolio allocation issue after a disagreement between him and his deputy Sachin Pilot were reported in the state.

