Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says mob lynching victim Pehlu Khan not named in chargesheet, will re-investigate case if needed: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the government will re-investigate the case of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan who was lynched to death in 2017 by gau rakshaks in Alwar. He said that the investigation was completed during the previous government and if any discrepancy is found, the fresh probe will be ordered. The case that shocked the country took an ugly turn on Friday when reports surfaced that Rajasthan Police have filed a chargesheet against the deceased for cow smuggling.

Asserting that justice will be given to the family of Khan, Gehlot said that Congress has not changed its stand on the issue of mob lynching and always condemned these horrific incidents. He said that the state government is vigilant to ensure it will not happen again. He rejected the news reports that Khan was posthumously chargesheeted. Congress leader added that Khan was not charged in the chargesheet submitted by the Rajasthan Police in December 2018.

Gehlot called it a separate case which was registered and investigated under the previous BJP government with Vasundhara Raje as the chief minister. At the time of the submission of chargesheet, Gehlot said that since the main accused in the chargesheet were not present, the District Court accepted the Challan on 24th May 2018. However, he said that the Congress government will see if the investigation was done with predetermined intentions.

This is a separate case which was registered and investigated under previous government in 2017-18 against Mr Arif, Mr Irshad and Mr Khan Mohd (Transporter),

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2019

Reports suggest that the chargsheet which also names the Khan’s two sons Irshad and Arif was presented in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror on May 29. They said that Khan has been accused under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.

The chargesheet comes as a shock for the family of Khan. His eldest son Irshad said that hopes of justice from the Congress government were dashed after the shocking development. Reacting to the naming of the deceased in the chargsheet, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Congress in power is a replica of the BJP and the Muslims of Rajasthan must realize this.

Congress in “Power” is replica of BJP ,Muslims of Rajasthan must realise this,reject such individuals/organisations who are brokers of congress party,& start developing their own independent political platform ,70 years is a long time please CHANGE https://t.co/gLsimg1m50 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 29, 2019

