Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responds to BSP chief Mayawati after accusing Congress for the brainwashing of 6 MLAs to join congress, he said that the MLA's took the decision of their own.

There is a sneak peek fight going in between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and BSP chief Mayawati. Earlier 6 MLA’s from Bahujan Samaj Party joined congress, in 2018 after the assembly elections the MLA’s of BSP chose to join Congress to which Mayawati accused congress of brainwashing.

Mayawati tweeted that Rajasthan government once again tried to broke down their party, they have proven that their party is full be cheaters. It had been done with Bahujan Samaj Party when our party was giving full support to congress without expecting anything in return. But Congress showed heir real gesture, and their deed is not acceptable.

Mayawati added that congress is a party which never worked against their competition, they are the one who ditches the parties who support them. Congress is the party which is always against the SC/ST/OBC rights, they never showed their concern for these minorities.

After a lot of blame game, Rajasthan chief Minister came forward and said that congress party is not like BJP, the MLA’s of Bahujan Samaj Party joined congress by their own choice. Nobody put any pressure on the MLA, Gehlot claimed. He said that they did not buy and of the MLA and did not even ask to join the party, it was their call. BJP do such petty politics, not congress, said Ashok Gehlot.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को उनके 69वें जन्मदिन के शुभ अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं तथा उनके दीर्घायु होने की कुदरत से प्रार्थना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 17, 2019

2. कांग्रेस अपनी कटु विरोधी पार्टी/संगठनों से लड़ने के बजाए हर जगह उन पार्टियों को ही सदा आघात पहुंचाने का काम करती है जो उन्हें सहयोग/समर्थन देते हैं। कांग्रेस इस प्रकार एससी, एसटी,ओबीसी विरोधी पार्टी है तथा इन वर्गों के आरक्षण के हक के प्रति कभी गंभीर व ईमानदार नहीं रही है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 17, 2019

In assembly election of 2018, congress faced a loss due to a marginal difference in the majority, at that time BSP got 6 seats in the state of Rajasthan, BSP supported the government of Ashok Gehlot but later the MLA’s decided to join congress instead of working with BSP. There were other 15 independent candidates who have been elected as MP’s, they also supported congress to make the government.

3.कांग्रेस हमेशा ही बाबा साहेब डा भीमराव अम्बेडकर व उनकी मानवतावादी विचारधारा की विरोधी रही। इसी कारण डा अम्बेडकर को देश के पहले कानून मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा था। कांग्रेस ने उन्हें न तो कभी लोकसभा में चुनकर जाने दिया और न ही भारतरत्न से सम्मानित किया। अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 17, 2019

Now the Congress is all secured in Rajasthan, earlier the party was dependent on the support of independent MLAs and the MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party. Currently, the government is headed by Ashok Gehlot in the state of Rajasthan and have full-fledged power.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App