Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Meets PM Modi And Union Ministers In Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi on Monday. Following his meeting with the Prime Minister, CM Sharma held discussions with several Union Ministers, including Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupendra Yadav, Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda, and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Meeting with Manohar Lal Khattar: Sharma met with the Union Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar. They discussed various key points related to the development and modernization of Rajasthan’s energy sector, focusing on new energy sources and technological advancements.

Meeting with Bhupendra Yadav: The Chief Minister also met with the Union Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav. Their discussion covered important issues concerning the welfare and development of Rajasthan, as well as environmental and climate-related initiatives.

Meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman: At her official residence, Sharma had a detailed conversation with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding Rajasthan’s upcoming budget for 2024-25. He received her cordial guidance on financial matters pertinent to the state.

Meeting with JP Nadda: During a courtesy visit to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda, Sharma discussed ways to strengthen Rajasthan’s health services and systems, benefiting from Nadda’s expertise and advice.

Meeting with Hardeep Singh Puri: The final meeting of the day was with Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. The focus of their discussion was the development of the Barmer Refinery and the industrial area surrounding it.

These meetings underscore the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s efforts to collaborate with the central government on various development projects and initiatives to enhance the welfare and infrastructure of the state.