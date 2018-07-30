Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday, July 30, said that mob lynching happens all over the world, it is not something that happens in Rajasthan alone, she further added that she would have to be 'more than god' to know about every incident that happens in the state.

As the country witnessed another mob lynching case in Alwar district of Rajasthan, Chief Minister of the state Vasundhara Raje on Monday, July 30, said that mob lynching happens all over the world and she would have to be “more than god” to know about each and every incident that happens in the state.

Speaking to News18 in an interview, she said that mob lynchings are nothing new to the country and they have been happening in the state for a very long time. Her comments come after a 28-year-old identified as Rakbar Khan was lynched by villagers in Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling.

Khan along with another man was taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forest area near Lalawandi in the district a day before the incident, when a group of people brutally thrashed Khan, as reported by The Wire.

Last week, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig in an overt attack at the ruling dispensation had said that if lynching of Muslims in the name of cow and beef consumption continues then the country might witness another partition.

The incident came a year after Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was killed by cow vigilantes in the district when he was transporting cattle to his village in Haryana.

The incident comes after a clutch of a directive from the Supreme Court to take necessary measures to deal with the mob lynching cases, one of them was making a law to tackle mob lynching.

