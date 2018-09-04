Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday, September 4th, announced to provide free smartphones and internet connectivity to 1 crore families. Raje launched Bhamashah Digital Family Scheme in Jaipur. The announcement comes just ahead of assembly polls.

Just ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday, September 4th announced to distribute free smartphones with internet to 1 crore beneficiary families of the state welfare programme. The scheme has been termed as Bhamashah Digital Parivar Yojana, which is to benefit families who fall under the National Food Security Act. It was launched by CM Raje in Jaipur during the CM-Beneficiaries Dialogue programme.

According to the scheme, a card is issued to the woman of the family through which they can avail government schemes. According to a report by The Indian Express, 1.64 crore families with 6.08 crore members are enrolled with Bhamashah. Out of this, 1.03 crore families are entitled to benefit under NFSA.

As the scheme comes after a perennial period, Congress state president Sachin Pilot was quick to lambast Raje, saying this is a desperate move as it comes just ahead of assembly polls.

He further slammed the state government claiming that transferring money into people’s accounts and giving them with free smartphones is a desperate move.

Meanwhile, Raje hogged headlines recently for her comment on mob lynching, just after the Supreme Courts’ order to the Parliament to come up with a law against mob lynching and so-called cow vigilantes.

