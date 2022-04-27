Ashok Gehlot wrote letter to Nitin Gadkari requesting an improved connection to Bharatpur, the state's capital and home to a famed bird sanctuary

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, requesting an improved connection to Bharatpur, the state’s capital and home to a famed bird sanctuary.

In his letter, Gehlot requested that the road connecting Paniyala Mod and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway be extended to Bharatpur in the state, as well as the designation of the Alwar-Bharatpur (97 km) route as a national highway and its upgrade to four lanes.

In the letter, Gehlot stated Bharatpur has a world-famous bird sanctuary that attracts thousands of people from all across the country.

According to Gehlot’s letter, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is connecting the Delhi-Mumbai greenfield expressway and the newly-built Ambala-Narnaul-Paniyala Mod National Highway in Rajasthan through Paniyala Mod-Alwar-Badodameo.

In his letter, the chief minister stated that traffic from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Ambala-Narnaul-Paniyala Expressway would require a simple and accessible route in the future to reach Bharatpur, Agra, and Mathura.

He went on to say that the road connecting Paniyala Mod to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway should be extended all the way to Bharatpur, and that the Alwar-Bharatpur route should be declared a national highway and upgraded to four lanes.

According to Gehlot, this will help to enhance growth and create jobs in the area.