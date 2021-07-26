Sources suggest that senior leaders in the party are in the process of brokering a truce between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps

As the crisis in Punjab Congress appears to be over, the Congress high command has now set its focus on the divided house in Rajasthan unit which is split into the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions. Sources suggest that senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken are in the process of brokering a truce between the two camps.

According to the reconciliation terms, Sachin Pilot might get a central role in Congress. It will result in shifting his base to Delhi.

Several other members of the Pilot camp are likely to get a place in the Ashok Gehlot-led government, and it is said that around four to five MLAs will be landing in key portfolios.

As per the central government terms, due to the second Covid-19 wave, a change of leadership in the state’s health ministry was necessitated. Sources said Health minister Raghu Sharma may be removed due to negative public sentiment over how the covid outbreak was treated.

Reports say that the reshuffle in the Rajasthan Cabinet might occur in the first or second week of August. As per sources, the high command feels that the Rajasthan political turmoil damaged the party’s image and prospects, hence a solution at the earliest is preferred.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ajay Maken, after meeting ministers, MLAs and office-bearers at the party office in Jaipur, said that there is no conflict among the party leaders in Rajasthan.

“I can say that there is no conflict among the party leaders and they all have left the final decision about the Cabinet expansion to the party high command,” he said. However, he did not disclose any date for the Cabinet expansion, but he will be returning to Jaipur on July 28.

Sachin Pilot, too, is silent about the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. He said that he will express his opinion in the party forum.

A rift between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot-led factions of the Rajasthan Congress started after the Pilot’s faction was accused of sidelining the current state government. They were appealing for a cabinet expansion and are reportedly upset with the party high command over the continued delay of the same.

However, last year, Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs came up against the leadership of CM Ashok Gehlot and left Rajasthan. They returned after a truce was set up by the Congress high command.