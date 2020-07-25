Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to Governor Kalraj Mishra. The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favor.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favor.

The BJP, in a written memorandum submitted to the Governor, said that the inner turmoil in Congress has led to mayhem in Rajasthan and the statements issued by Gehlot over the past two days have created an atmosphere of anarchy in the state.

“Chief Minister’s threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124,” it said and added that how Gehlot along with his supporters came to the Raj Bhavan and indulged in sloganeering there was an attempt to create undue “pressure on the Governor to have a decision in their favor.”

The main opposition party also raised questions at the Congress party organizing protests, in violation of COVID-19 guidelines, at its district headquarters across the state.

It has demanded the Governor to take appropriate action against the ruling party for these violations. A BJP delegation led by state party president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria had also met the Governor at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The power crisis in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Earlier today, Gehlot had said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said this at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur, which was attended by several party MLAs after Governor Kalraj Mishra had questioned the state government over the need to convene an Assembly session urgently.

The warning stating "eight crore people will surround the Raj Bhawan" given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can invite punishment under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday.

Earlier today, BJP delegation led by Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan here, over COVID-19 situation in the state.

“The whole world saw that a prominent person of a constitutional body gave a warning and challenge against a nominated head. The warning that– eight crore people will gherao the Raj Bhawan, given by Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state can invite punishment under Section 124 of the IPC,” said Poonia.

“The way Raj Bhawan was made an arena for picketing and demonstrations, were they trying to get the sign on the papers forcefully? Demonstrations were held across Rajasthan. We condemn these acts hence we met the Governor today. There are many provisions in the law through which a solution can be found but this is not an arena or dangal. State Chief Minister and Home Minister is responsible to destroy the peace of the state,” he added.

Rajasthan BJP has also submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that “CM’s threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124”.Meanwhile, Kataria stated that the CM is the head of the state and he said he will not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation.

“If not him, then who’ll be responsible? He should tender resignation for using such language,” he added.

“What Congress govt did at Governor House was a low-point in Rajasthan politics. There is no governance, those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel for weeks. People are suffering due to various issues,” said Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, BJP MP.

As the Rajasthan Congress MLAs protested against State Governor at the Raj Bhawan, the BJP on Thursday urged the Centre to deploy the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to protect the sanctity of the “constitutional post”.

The state plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

