Amid an ongoing political crisis in the Rajasthan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is currently underway a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday at Hotel Fairmont here. Earlier yesterday, Governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order to convene the Assembly session from August 14. The Governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has told the MLAs in the meeting to stay at Fairmont hotel in Jaipur till August 14. August 14 is the day when assembly session will be held, as approved by governor Kalraj Mishra. However, the ministers will be allowed to visit Secretariat to complete their work, as told by an ANI source present during the CLP meeting.

Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to Speaker and Secretary of the Legislative Assembly and 6 MLAs in connection with the merger of BSP MLAs with Rajasthan Congress. The court has asked them to file a reply by August 11.

The order for convening the Assembly was issued after repeated requests by chief minister Gehlot whose government is facing a crisis due to differences in the ruling Congress. The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differences between Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot that surfaced. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. The governer, Kalraj Mishra rejected Ashok Gehlot’s proposal of holding an assembly session thrice before accepting it.

The Rajasthan High Court will also hear a plea against merging of 6 BSP MLAs into Congress today, this might also bring about some changes in the already disturbed Rajasthan politics. The political crisis of Rajasthan began after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot came out openly with their differences and decided to part ways.

