A video of conversation between Speaker CP joshi, and the son of Ashok Gehlot, Vaibhav Gehlot, has just gone viral. In it, the two can be seen discussing what would have happened if Former DCM Sachin Pilot, had managed to get 30 MLAs to leave with him.

Recently, a video of a conversation between Speaker CP joshi, and Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, has gone viral. In the video, the Speaker mentions how tough the situation would have been, had Former Deputy Chief Minster Sachin Pilot managed to get 30 MLAs on his side.

“Nothing could have been done had 30 MLAs left the camp. Then you could have done nothing, and they could have toppled the government.”, says Joshi in the video.

Before the Rajya Sabha polls, a similar situation had taken place, where, after suspecting rebellion by Pilot, the Congress MLAs were shifted to a hotel. Vaibhav Gehlot can be seen in the video, bring this up and making the comparison to the current situation.

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 16 Lakh mark, testing hits record high

Also Read: Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot urges rebel MLAs to attend assembly session

The BJP, has demanded that the Speaker resign, on the grounds that he is biased in favor of one side. Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP President termed this behaviour unconstitutional, and said “The Speaker is not talking to any ordinary person, but to the son of Ashok Gehlot. In such a situation, it is clear he is not impartial but supporting the Congress.”

“Speaker CP Joshi seems more concerned about saving the government. His inclination towards the ruling party is evident in the video which is against the constitutional post he is holding, Speaker is supposed to be a neutral post” he said.

According to Poonia, it would be better for the Speaker to leave his post, in order to maintain his integrity and reputation.

The video was shot at Speaker Joshi’s home, as Vaibhav Gehlot had gone to wish him well on his birthday, on Wednesday. The two have a special connection, as Vaibhav succeeded Joshi as RCA President, and Joshi has long been Vaibhav’s mentor.

Also Read: SCSC launches its plasma donation online portal in Pune City