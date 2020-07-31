Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minster, alleged that 'horse-trading rates' had gone up, after the announcement of the assembly session on 14th August. He has now moved his MLAs to Jaisalmer, due to this fear.

Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot, has alleged that ‘rate of horse-trading’ has gone up, ever since the announcement of the assembly session on 14th of August. Due to this, he has now moved his MLAs almost 500 KMs away from the state capital of Jaipur, to Jaisalmer.

The MLAs will be moved in batches, using charter planes. They had been staying at a hotel outside Jaipur since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs decided to revolt against the established government.

On Thursday, Gehlot, claimed that the money offered for defection to the other side had been increasing sharply, and that he would call for a confidence vote at the next assembly. He also asked the party rebels who had not accepted any monetary benefits, to return to the party. He felt that if the dissident MLAs had any complaints, they should have gone to the AICC office, instead of keeping away.

The dissident Congress MLAs are at Manesar in Gurgaon and the Rajasthan police is unable to reach them, at this time.

“The floor test will happen; we are going to the assembly. The BAC decides this,” he said

The House also plans to discuss discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s economy after the lockdown. He claimed that MLAs had been receiving calls abut defecting to the opposing party ever since the session was announced.

According to him, earlier the ‘rate’ was Rs 10 crore as the first instalment and Rs 15 crore as the second.

“I am not aware who all have taken the first instalment among those who had left. It is possible that some might not have taken it. I want them to come back,” he said.

