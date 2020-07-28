Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will convene a cabinet meeting today to decide the further course of action. The meeting comes after Governor Kalraj Mishra gave a go-ahead to Congress for convening an assembly session but on 3 conditions.

A meeting of Rajasthan state cabinet is currently underway at CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence. In the meeting, the cabinet is likely to take a decision on convening an assembly session and respond to Governor’s letter, which states 3 conditions including a 21 day notice and social distancing protocol in the backdrop of Covid-19 spread.

Amid pressure from Congress to convene an assembly session, Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday clarified that Raj Bhavan never intended to not call the assembly session. He has asked the state government to deliberate on giving a 21-day to all members to as to ensure equal opportunity to all members. He further asked them to come up with an arrangement that doesn’t put the health of 200 MLAs and 1000 officials under risk.

If anyone gets an infection, how would they prevent its spread to others, he further quipped. In the letter, Kalraj Mishra also clarified that it is his constitutional duty to not endanger the life of 1200 people by not calling a session without any special urgency.

Also Read: India opposes Pakistan’s attempt to convert gurdwara into mosque in Lahore

Also Read: Over 47K cases in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 14.8 lakh

Adamant on calling an assembly session to prove majority, Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that the Congress party would also approach the president and stage protest outside PM Modi’s residence if required. He also alleged that there is ‘pressure from the top’ on Governor against calling an assembly session. Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, Congress had alleged that there have been attempts to topple the government and pressed horse-trading charges against the opposition. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on the other hand, has argued that opposing the party’s leadership cannot be regarded as changing sides or going against the party.

Also Read: UK, India to collaborate in anti-microbial resistance research worth 8 million pounds

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App