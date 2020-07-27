Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has given the go-ahead to hold the assembly session, with a few conditions. This decision is a relief for CM Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has given the go-ahead to hold the assembly session, with a few conditions. This decision is a relief for CM Ashok Gehlot. The assembly session must be called according to the constitutional provisions, said Governor Mishra

The three conditions mentioned by him include a three-weeks notice before summoning the assembly session.

Rajasthan Governor asks State Government to deliberate on three aspects- 21-day notice period before convening session, maintaining social distancing norms and certain conditions to be followed, in case confidence motion is moved. pic.twitter.com/oUQ0648wTd — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

He said that it would be difficult to call all MLAs at a short notice during the pandemic. Therefore, he asked for a plan on how social distancing will be maintained. He also clarified that the Raj Bhavan has no intention of not calling the assembly session.

Also read: Will not contest assembly elections while J&K remains UT: Omar Abdullah

Also read: Rajasthan crisis: Ashok Gehlot dials PM to discuss Governor’s conduct

The decision came shortly after Ashok Gehlot spoke to PM Narendra Modi about the Governor’s conduct. Earlier, the Governor had returned the proposal by CM Ashok Gehlot for the assembly session from Friday with a few queries.

The power struggle in Rajasthan took a new turn when the Governor had not paid heed to the request of Congress to convene an assembly session on an urgent basis.

Rajasthan Governor’s Secretariat had said the state government had presented a proposal to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analyzed and legal experts were consulted over it. It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called, according to the protocol.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress will approach the President and if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.

Also read: Odisha 10th result 2020: BSE to release results on July 29, check details

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App