Amid hardening political deadlock, Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot, reported on Wednesday that his third attempt to propose a potential Assembly Session has been rejected by Governor, Kalraj Mishra, who has also called-off his Independence Day ceremony at Raj Bhawan owing to the rising cases of Covid-19.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the proposal to convene Legislative Assembly Session has been rejected for the third time by Governor Kalraj Mishra, who asked the CM to rather resort to a regular Monsoon Session on a 21-day notice.

Expressing his will to call in an Assembly Session amid the ongoing tussle with dissident Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and other Congress MLAs in Rajasthan’s political scene, Gehlot said that he was going to visit the Governor and attempt to convince him of his demands.

Claiming that there was ‘pressure from the top’ on the Governor, Gehlot proclaimed his determination and said that he was ready to bend to Mishra’s notice, regardless of the time it sought to initiate the assembly proceedings. This is the third time CM Ashok Gehlot has submitted his proposal to the Governor on his demand to call-in an urgent assembly session from July 31, as the political crisis gets more and more convoluted in the state.

“Whether Governor seeks a notice of 21 days or 31 days to call assembly session, we will be victorious”, said CM Gehlot in a statement on his way to the Raj Bhawan. Governor Mishra, however, has stuck to his ground attributing his rejection to the increasing contingencies of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, he has mandated an added stipulation that the CM must submit in writing a request for an urgent trust vote on his government, along with clear reasons for demanding an Assembly Session on such a short notice.

It should be noted that neither Gehlot’s standing government, nor the rebel camp led by Sachin Pilot have sought for a potential floor test as of now. This has also been reiterated by the Rajasthan Governor, time and again, who has sought a clarification from CM Gehlot on his stance on a potential Motion of Confidence, which he claims wasn’t mentioned anywhere in the submitted proposal.

As a cryptic response to Gehlot’s demands, Governor Kalraj Mishra has called off the ceremonial at-home Independence Day event as a preemptory measure against the surging cases of Covid-19. A hint at prospective developments, analysts have taken to cite it as the primary reason why the assembly session was called-off on March 13 in the first place.

