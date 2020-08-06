The Rajasthan High Court, on Thursday, ruled disposing a petition seeking an immediate stay on the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmakers with the Congress Party. Earlier, the court had sought replies from Speaker Joshi, and six other lawmakers.

Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s lawyer Prateek Kalsiwal said, “The High Court has directed a single-judge bench hearing the stay application in the matter to decide on it on the next date of hearing — August 11.” “Directions have also been issued to Jaisalmer DJ (district judge) to effectuate service of the notice to the six BSP MLAs and take the help of the Superintendent of Police for the same if needed,” Kalsiwal said.



The High Court was hearing two petitions filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP leader Madan Dilawar against the merger, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.The single-judge bench court had, on July 30, heard the application seeking a stay on the order announcing the merger and issued notices to the Speaker, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly and six BSP MLAs in the state asking them to file their reply by August 11.



The High Court, in a relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had earlier dismissed Dilawar’s previous plea seeking directions to quash the merger. The development comes as the Rajasthan Congress is reeling in a political crisis after simmering differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot came out in the open. Pilot, along with 18 other MLAs supporting him, is reportedly staying at a Haryana hotel.



The Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. The BJP has denied the charge.

