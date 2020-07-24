Former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs have been given temporary relief by Rajasthan HC against the disqualification notice served to them by Speaker CP Joshi. It has maintained status quo in the case against Congress. The HC had earlier directed the speaker to not take any action against Sachin Pilot and other rebels until today i.e July 24, which was challenged by Speaker CP Joshi in Supreme Court.

While hearing on the matter, SC on Friday maintained that the voice of dissent cannot be suppressed in a democracy. It, however, added that the high court’s decision will be subject to its final decision. SC will further hear the matter on July 27.

Ahead of the hearing today, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed that they will call the assembly session soon. They have a majority and all Congress MLAs are united. He further added that he expects some of the rebel MLAs to return as they have been held hostage and bouncers have been hired to guard them. He claimed that the rebels are calling them and he is hopeful of a majority. With that majority, they will go to the house.

He also wrote to PM Modi on Thursday. In the letter, Gehlot asserted that there have been despicable attempts to topple elected governments through horse trading. This disregards the spirit of anti-defection law. Calling it an insult to people’s mandate and a clear violation to constitutional values, Gehlot cited Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh’s examples.

Reports are rife that Congress MLAs are all set to visit Raj Bhawan today to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra. They would be requesting him to call an assembly session so that they can prove their majority.

