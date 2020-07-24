Former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs have been given temporary relief by Rajasthan HC against the disqualification notice served to them by Speaker CP Joshi. It has maintained status quo in the case against Congress. The HC had earlier directed the speaker to not take any action against Sachin Pilot and other rebels until today i.e July 24, which was challenged by Speaker CP Joshi in Supreme Court.
While hearing on the matter, SC on Friday maintained that the voice of dissent cannot be suppressed in a democracy. It, however, added that the high court’s decision will be subject to its final decision. SC will further hear the matter on July 27.
Ahead of the hearing today, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed that they will call the assembly session soon. They have a majority and all Congress MLAs are united. He further added that he expects some of the rebel MLAs to return as they have been held hostage and bouncers have been hired to guard them. He claimed that the rebels are calling them and he is hopeful of a majority. With that majority, they will go to the house.
Rajasthan High Court directs ‘status quo’ in the case against Congress, on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. pic.twitter.com/9BvazTScWG
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
He also wrote to PM Modi on Thursday. In the letter, Gehlot asserted that there have been despicable attempts to topple elected governments through horse trading. This disregards the spirit of anti-defection law. Calling it an insult to people’s mandate and a clear violation to constitutional values, Gehlot cited Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh’s examples.
Reports are rife that Congress MLAs are all set to visit Raj Bhawan today to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra. They would be requesting him to call an assembly session so that they can prove their majority.
Highlights
Speaker to approach SC against HC's decision
Rajasthan speaker is likely to move SC today against HC decision. In its verdict today, Rajasthan HC ordered status quo till SC hearing.
Ashok Gehlot alleges 'pressure' on Rajasthan Governor
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to pressures from the top. He says that Congress leaders want to convene the assembly session in order to discuss issues including corona and the ongoing political situation.
#WATCH: "We are going to the Governor to request him to not come under pressure (and call Assembly session)... varna fir ho sakta hai ki pure pradesh ki janta agar Raj Bhawan ko gherne ke liye aagai, to hamari zimmedari nahi hogi," says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/2UaH94tTrB pic.twitter.com/ODEq7PZGei— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020
Congress MLAs to knock Governor's door
Congress MLAs are all set to visit Raj Bhawan to ask governor for an assembly session. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday had expressed confidence that they have majority and all Congress MLAs are united.
Rajasthan HC stays Speaker's notice, SC to hear matter on Monday
Temporary relief for Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan HC has stayed Speaker's notice to maintain status quo. The matter will now be heard in Supreme Court on Monday.
Pilot camp’s plea to include Centre accepted
The court has accepted Sachin Pilot's plea to make Centre a party to the case. With this, the case has been adjourned for 15 minutes. Sachin Pilot had earlier moved an application before the high court urging them to include the Union government, citing that the validity of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution has been challenged.
Hearing begins
The Rajasthan High Court has begun hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 rebel MLAs plea against Speaker's notice. The court is currently hearing Prithviraj Meena's plea. Prithviraj Meena had asked Centre to be made a party.