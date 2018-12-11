Rajasthan election results 2018: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is contesting from the Sardarpura constituency in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district against BJP's Shambhu Singh Khetasar. While talking to the media, Gehlot asserted that he is confident that the Congress will form the government in Rajasthan, adding decision on the chief minister's post would be taken by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is contesting from the Sardarpura constituency in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district against BJP’s Shambhu Singh Khetasar. Earlier trends are favouring Gehlot and it seems that the Congress stalwart has beaten the anti-incumbency votes. During the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Gehlot emerged as the winner with 13% winning margin and 77,835 votes. He has been contesting from the Sardapura constituency for the last two decades. Since morning, the trends have been showing Gehlot in a clear lead.

While talking to the media, Gehlot asserted that he is confident that the Congress will form the government in Rajasthan, adding decision on the chief minister’s post would be taken by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).

Trends till 01:00 pm show Congress leading with 101 seats, while the BJP and others have got 72 and 26 seats respectively. Well, the trends have also led to celebrations at several party offices in Rajasthan. The party members who were seen celebrating were also raising slogans to make Gehlot the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has credited Rahul Gandhi for the good performance of the party in all the five states. He said it was Rahul Gandhi who raised major issues related to the public.

The 200-seat Rajasthan assembly elections came out to be a close fight between BJP and Congress. The polls took place on December 7, 2018, in a single phase. The counting of votes is underway along with four other states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana – on December 11. The assembly elections in five states are being seen as a semi-final before the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

