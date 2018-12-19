Moving swiftly to fullfil its key pre-poll promise of waiving off farm loans, after Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the newly-elected Congress government in Rajasthan announced that farmer loans up to Rs 2 lakh from both nationalised and co-operative banks will be waived off.

The newly-elected Congress government in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced a farm loan waiver for loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The statement also read that the state government, headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will have to bear a burden of Rs 18,000 crore. The announcement has come just a couple of days after the Congress announced farm loan waivers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The newly-elected Congress government in Rajasthan on Wednesday announced a farm loan waiver of loans up to Rs 2 lakh in a bid to ease the mounting debts on farmers of the state. As per reports, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government will have to bear the burden of Rs 18,000. The said loans will be waived by both nationalised and co-operative banks. The announcement has come just a couple of days after the newly-appointed Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh waived off farmer loans in the state.

After winning Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh recently, the Congress is moving swiftly to fulfil its key pre-poll promises. Earlier in the week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced farm loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh. Both nationalised and co-operative bank loans will be waived off till March 31, 2018.

Waiving off farm loans have been the top priority of the Congres in its election manifestos and the grand old party is making sure that it fulfils its promises at the earliest. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has lost the Hindi heartland after over a decade of rule in it, has been relentlessly criticising the Congress.

Hitting at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP said that press statements and tweets don’t really mean that the loans have been waived off. “Eventually farmers of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will know about your lying skills,” added the BJP Karnataka twitter handle.

6 months on & loan waiver is not a reality in Karnataka Eventually farmers of MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh will know about your lying skills Press statements & tweets don’t really mean loans are waived off Btw @RahulGandhi waiving off loan isn’t like getting gold from potato’s https://t.co/fbs51HqNWa — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 18, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More