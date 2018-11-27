Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp Patra 2018: Raje said her government has kept its promise by fulfilling 81 percent of its earlier manifesto. The BJP had made its manifesto on 665 points and during her regime, the party fulfilled its promise on 630 points. Raje also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.

Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp Patra 2018: The Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar released Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp Patra 2018 in the presence of BJP leaders and workers in Jaipur. Raje said her government has kept its promise by fulfilling 81 percent of its earlier manifesto. The BJP had made its manifesto on 665 points and during her regime, the party fulfilled its promise on 630 points. Raje also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.

The three BJP leaders made the following announcements.

1) Seven medical colleges and hospitals will be opened in Rajasthan to provide healthcare facility to all and sundry. At least 35 lakh people will be provided with free medical care.

2) 5 crore people will be benefitted under the Bhamashah Scheme.

3) 10 lakh farmers will be provided insurance benefit if the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan.

4) Girl students will be given Rs 55,000/- stipend.

1) 10 percent of Annapurna reserves will be allocated to the persons belonging to the Backward Classes.

2) Unemployment youths above the age of 21 years will be given a monthly allowance up to Rs 5,000.

3) Agricultural Produce Market and Small Forest Produce Markets will be set up in the scheduled area in the state. Tribal pilgrimage Baneshwar Dham will also be developed according to the master plan

4) Custom hiring scheme will be expanded to provide small and marginal farmers with machinery and equipment to promote agriculture.

5) For the farmers getting one and a half times the cost of crops, the MSP procurement process in the state will be more transparent and strengthened which will increase the development and the farmer will also get the benefit.

6) Yoga Bhawans will be constructed in every district.

7) Training centres will be opened on each sub-section to train the youth 3 months before the due date of Army recruitment camps.

8) All panchayat HQs will be connected with 108 emergency ambulance service.

9) Scholar students will be provided laptop and smartphones.

10) To boost the income of the farmers, the BJP will set up a village start-up fund of Rs 250 crore will be established.

11) Will be provided a residential lease on the occupied lands.

