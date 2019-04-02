On March 23, Kalyan Singh had said all BJP workers wanted Modi to win, and not just BJP but the entire country wanted Modi to win. Modi becoming Prime Minister was necessary for the nation and society added Singh. The statement was made by Singh after BJP on March 21 announced sitting MP Satish Gautam's name as the candidate from Aligarh again

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh recently made a remark supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature for a second term. However, things didn’t go well with the Election Commission (EC) as it has charged the governor with violation of Model Code of Conduct. The EC, in fact, has decided to apprise President Ram Nath Kovind by writing it to him, reported The Indian Express. Last week Kalyan Singh in a press briefing had said that everyone wants Modi to win and his victory was necessary for the country.

On March 23, Kalyan Singh had said all BJP workers wanted Modi to win, and not just BJP but the entire country wanted Modi to win. Modi becoming Prime Minister was necessary for the nation and society, added Singh. The Election Commission had also sought a report from the UP Chief Electoral Officer and it was after examining the report it decided that Singh’s remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The report said that the Rajasthan governor indeed referred to himself as one of the BJP karyakartas (workers).

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, responding on Governor Singh’s statement said governor’s post is constitutional in a democracy and they should refrain from making any political statements. It’s unfortunate to hear such statements from such an esteemed leader, added Gehlot.

This is not the first time when the violation of MCC has been reported by the Election Commission as in the early 90s also Gulshar Ahmad, the then Governor of Himachal Pradesh was criticised by the EC for campaigning for his son Sayeed Ahmed in Madhya Pradesh. This was followed by Sayeed Ahmed’s resignation as the EC had expressed dissent over the misuse of office machinery for his son’s poll campaign.

Sources also suggest that the poll panel hasn’t yet decided on whether or not it will be writing to President Kovind, hence it will meet on Tuesday to decide on the same. Singh’s statement triggered criticism from the poll panel as it cited the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The EC said Singh’s statement was against the Indian Constitution which bars the governor from supporting any political party or candidate contesting in the elections. It added that an apolitical stance is what it the EC expects from the governor.

