Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh is likely to face action for endorsing PM Narendra Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019. According to the reports, President Ram Nath Kovind had sent Elections Commission's report to the Home Ministry for action.

Taking cognizance of the matter President Ram Nath Kovind has sent the file to the government for necessary action. According to the reports, the resident forwarded a letter to the Home Ministry after returning from Chile on Thursday.

Earlier, the Election Commission had found Kalyan Singh’s remark that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister, which violates the Model Code of Conduct. After finding the Governor guilty Election Commission had written to President Kovind seeking action against him.

It is the first time in history that a governor has been found violating the model code of conduct. Reacting on the issue, President Kovind made it clear that governors should stay away from active politics. The President’s office in a statement said that no one in a constitutional post is permitted to endorse for party or leader.

The reports suggest that the Prime Minister will be taking a call on whether a Governor can be removed from his post during the election process or not.

A few weeks ago, the 87-year-old governor, in Aligarh, had said that PM Modi should be re-elected for the sake of the country. He was caught on camera saying re-election is a necessity for the country and the society and every party member should work for it.

Kalyan Singh was trying to convince BJP workers who were upset after party’s choice for Aligarh.

Who is Kalyan Singh?

Kalyan Singh is current Governor of Rajasthan and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The famous Babri mosque demolition happened under his regime in December 1992. Singh had quit BJP in 1999 and rejoined in 2004.

