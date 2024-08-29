Rajasthan Govt Announces Pension Hike For State Employees: What You Need To Know

Increase in Gratuity and Death Gratuity

In a significant move for state employees, the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan Government has decided to increase the maximum limit of gratuity and death gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. This decision was confirmed during the recent cabinet meeting and reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing employee benefits.

Expansion of Medical Facilities under RGHS

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa announced that, following the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) model, state personnel will now have the option to include either their parents or in-laws in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), provided they are dependent and reside with the personnel. This change will be implemented through an amendment to Rule 3(9) of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Medical Care) Rules, 2013, effective from the budget year 2024-25.

Enhanced Family Pension Benefits

In line with central government practices, the cabinet has approved an increase in the family pension rate for employees. If a personnel member passes away while in service, their dependents will now receive family pension benefits at an increased rate for 10 years. This provision will be enacted through amendments to Rules 55 and 62 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996, and will take effect from April 1, 2024.

Promotion Policy Amendments for Court Employees

The cabinet has approved amendments to Rule 14A and Sub-rule 4 of Rule 20 of the Rajasthan District Court Clerical Class Establishment Rules 1986, as well as Sub-rule 4 and Rule 30 of Rule 18 of the Rajasthan Subordinate Court (Driver and Class IV Employee) Service Rules, 2017. These changes aim to provide relief to clerical personnel, drivers, and Class IV employees who were previously deprived of promotions due to having more than two children. Promotions will now be considered from the date they became due, and employees will be eligible for notional pay increments.

Development Projects and Land Allocation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel highlighted plans to strengthen the state’s rail transport system and boost industries such as marble, granite, and mining. The construction of a new railway line connecting Shrinathdwara to Mewar and Marwar is being expedited in collaboration with the Central Government. Additionally, approval has been given to allocate 42.1576 hectares of land in Rajsamand district for the Nathdwara-Devgarh-Madaria gauge conversion project, under Section 102 of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

