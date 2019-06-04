During a meeting of in Rajasthan government's Food and Civil Supply Department, a porn clip was played in the middle of the meeting on Monday, June 4, 2019. The meeting was attended by several department officials and NIC representatives. After the incident, a probe has been ordered and department secretary Mugdha Singh has demanded a report.

Reacting to the incident, she immediately ordered a probe in the matter. Talking to the media, Ms Singh said that in the middle of the video conference, an obscene clip was played on the screen. After which, she immediately called the NIC director and asked for a report after the probe on the incident.

According to the reports, around 10 people including the Food and Civil Supply department officials, NIC representatives, were present at the conference to discuss and review various schemes and programmes and issues. Along with them, the district supply officers from all the 33 districts of Rajasthan were participating through video conference.

Ms Singh added that strict actions will be taken against the culprits on the basis of NIC director’s report.

Reports said, on several occasions, many politicians were caught red-handed while watching porn inside state assemblies. Here is the list:

February 2012: Two ministers of the Sadananda Gowda-led BJP government in Karnataka – Laxman Savadi, CC Patil – were filmed watching porn on a mobile phone inside the Assembly.

March 2012: Gujarat BJP MLAs Shankar Choudhary and Jetha Dharwad were under the scanner for allegedly watching porn in the Gujarat assembly.

December 2014: BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan (from Aurad constituency in Karnataka’s Bidar district) had been caught looking at a picture of Priyanka Gandhi on his mobile phone. He was admonished by the House and forced to apologise.

November 2016: Tanveer Sait, who was Karnataka’s minister for primary and higher education, had been allegedly caught viewing pornographic content on his phone during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations. Sait denied the charges.

