Ashok Chandna, the Minister for Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship of Rajasthan on Friday revealed that above 80, 000 unemployed youth will be given unemployment allowances under the Government’s Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana from the month of August this year. According to reports, Chandna in the state Assembly said that the payment of unemployment allowance will commence for 82,000 unemployed people of the state from August.

A question was raised in the house regarding the same to which Chandna replied that the government had approved 40,000 aspirants under pre-existing scheme and allowances worth Rs 83.32 crore has already been distributed in the form unemployment allowances from December 18 to July 2019.

Eligibility criteria for availing unemployment allowances:

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in February this year had announced that unemployed male applicants would be given Rs 3,000 per month whereas women and differently-abled applicants would be paid Rs 3,500 per month.

All the candidates applying for the scheme should have attained a graduate degree from a recognized university and their family income must not be above Rs 2 lakh as per the eligibility criteria set by the government for availing the unemployment allowances. Moreover, the male applicants must not exceed the age limit of 30 whereas women applicants up to the age of 35 years are eligible to apply for the scheme.

