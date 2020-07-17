The Rajasthan High Court division bench instructed the state Assembly Speaker to not to take any action on the rebel MLAs till Tuesday, 5.30 pm. The court was hearing a petition filed by Sachin Pilot, former deputy chief minister ’s camp against the disqualification notices issued to them.

The Rajasthan High Court division bench instructed the State Assembly Speaker to not to take any action on the rebel MLAs till Tuesday, 5.30 pm. The court was hearing a petition filed by Sachin Pilot, former deputy chief minister ’s camp against the disqualification notices issued to them.

The notice was about to expire in a few minutes when the interim order of the high court came. The deadline was set by CP Joshi, the speaker.

On Monday and Tuesday, MLAs had challenged a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings and the notices were served to them after the ruling party filed a complaint about this to the Speaker.

Two of Congress MLAs from its primary membership were removed previously for reportedly being engaged in the conspiracy to overthrow the Ashok Gehlot government.

Congress also asked for an FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for reportedly bribing the legislators in the state. This claim was denied by the BJP leader.

The Sachin Gehlot camp is represented by Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, who has represented the BJP-led government at the Centre previously. This also set off the speculation of Sachin Pilot in talks with the BJP. Congress party’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi is fielded by Ashok Gehlot camp.

Pilot also reach out to P Chidambaram, senior party leader and former Union minister on Thursday and surprised everyone by his move.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also spoken with Sachin Pilot to resolve the Rajasthan government crisis.

