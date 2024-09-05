Rajasthan HC Gives Bail To Man Accused In Kanhaiya Lal Teli’s Murder

On Thursday, the Rajasthan High Court granted bail to a man accused of being involved in the conspiracy behind the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur. The court cited a “lack of evidence” for this decision.

Further, the court also noted, that no incriminating items were recovered from Javed’s residence and that his location was last traced near Teli’s shop at 11:30 a.m., several hours before the murder occurred.

Additionally, he was not seen entering his shop on the day of the murder. “The NIA could not prove his involvement in the conspiracy,” said accused counsel Sadat Ali.

Moreover, the lawyer also claimed, that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to provide sufficient evidence linking Javed to the conspiracy or the scene of the murder. “His name was not mentioned in the primary FIR [first information report].”

He also stated, that Javed was not present in the CCTV footage from Teli’s shop on the day of the murder and that the NIA failed to demonstrate that Javed, along with the accused Muhammed Riyaz Attari and Muhammed Gaus, had planned the murder the night before the incident.

What Happened In Udaipur?

Earlier on June 28, 2022, Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded by Attari & Gaus in his shop at Udaipur.

Later, the attackers claimed responsibility in a video, stating they targeted Teli due to his alleged support for Nupur Sharma, who had been suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

But, shortly after that, Attari & Gaus were arrested in Rajsamand, which is 150 km from Udaipur. Subsequently, five people, including Javed, were arrested for their alleged roles in the conspiracy.