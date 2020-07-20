Rajasthan High Court has begun hearing Sachin Pilot’s plea against disqualification notices served to him and 18 rebel MLAs by Speaker CP Joshi. Team Pilot has moved the court seeking an explanation as to why he and others should be disqualified from the party for expressing their dissent.

The Rajasthan High Court has begun hearing Sachin Pilot’s plea against disqualification notices served to him and 18 rebel MLAs by Speaker CP Joshi, after failing to attend 2 CCP meetings. Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta are hearing the matter.

In last hearing, the court had instructed the latter to not take any action against Pilot until Tuesday. Moving the court proceedings further, Rajasthan HC will hear senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s side of the argument today, who is representing the speaker. Reports say that Singhvi has told the court that speaker’s order can be challenged only on the limited ground but those grounds are not mentioned in the petition.

Team Pilot has moved the court to seek an explanation as to why should be disqualified from the party. In the last hearing, their counsel argued that criticising the party cannot be a ground for disqualification as it is an exercise of freedom of speech and expression.Moreover, such notices cannot be served when the assembly is not in session.

As the political crisis in Rajasthan escalates, Congress has alleged that BJP indulged in horse-trading and there was a clear attempt to topple the government. In connection to which, some shocking tapes also got viral in which Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs.

While Sanjay Jain has been arrested, The Home Ministry has stepped in to seek report on the issue of illegal phone tapping. BJP has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the same. Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that they want a CBI probe into the matter. The state government should answer if they indulged in phone tapping as the CM and their other leaders are claiming that the audio is authentic.

Congress MLA Rajendra Guda, on the other hand, has said that one of the prime accused in the ongoing investigation -Sanjay Jain had asked him to meet former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Jain was asking Guda to join BJP.

