Sachin Pilot on Wednesday has filed a caveat plea in response to Speaker CP Joshi's plea in Supreme Court against Rajasthan HC. CP Joshi has argued that the speaker has the right to disqualify MLAs and no one can interfere in that decision.

The Rajasthan political crisis, which is currently witnessing a terse fight between Team Ashok Gehlot and Team Sachin Pilot, has now knocked Supreme Court’s door. In response to Speaker’s plea, which was filed earlier this morning, Sachin Pilot has filed a caveat petition to ensure that no orders are passed on the matter without hearing him and his supporting MLAs.

Speaker CP Joshi, in his media address on Wednesday, said that he plans to approach SC to avert a ‘constitutional crisis’. Justifying his next move, CP Joshi said that the speaker has the right to disqualify MLAs and no one can interfere in that decision. He added, “I have respected the court’s decision until now. However, does this respect and acceptance mean that one authority overlaps the role of the other?“

However, SC refused to hear speaker’s plea on an urgent basis. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in the court for another case, requested CJI to hear speaker’s plea on an urgent basis. To which, the top court responded that they would contact the concerned registrar, who would then bring up the matter to court’s notice.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices served to them by Speaker CP Joshi in High Court. Advocate Prateek Kasliwal is representing Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is representing Team Sachin Pilot. The speaker’s notice to Team Sachin Pilot came after the latter failed to attend 2 legislative meetings, despite multiple requests.

