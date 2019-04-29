The High Court of Rajasthan has invited applications for recruitment to the post of legal researchers on a fixed honorarium basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before May 13, 2019.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2019: Apply for 38 legal researcher posts

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2019: The High Court of Rajasthan has invited applications for recruitment to the post of legal researchers on a fixed honorarium basis. The researchers will work with the High Court judges. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before May 13, 2019.

Key details of the recruitment process for Rajasthan High Court legal researcher posts:

Last date of submitting applications: May 13, 2019

Number of vacancies: 38 posts

Eligibility Criteria: A candidate must be a law graduate or post-graduate from a recognised university/ college/ or institution. The candidate must have basic knowledge of computer.

Age Limit: 33 years

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court Jobs 2019:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to the Registrar Administration of the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur/Bench Jaipur on or before 213 May 2019.

