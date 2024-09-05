Rajasthan Highway Tragedy: 6 Killed In Late-Night Collision On State Highway 94

A devastating road accident occurred late last night on State Highway 94 near the 25GB bus stand, close to Srivijaynagar, in Anupgarh, Rajasthan.

A devastating road accident occurred late last night on State Highway 94 near the 25GB bus stand, close to Srivijaynagar, in Anupgarh, Rajasthan. The collision, involving a motorcycle and a car, resulted in the loss of six lives. The victims were returning from a late-night Jagran (prayer meeting) when the accident happened.

Details of the Accident

Initial reports indicate that the collision was severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of three individuals: 24-year-old Tarachand, 24-year-old Manish, and 20-year-old Sunil. The accident involved two motorcycles and a car.

The other three victims were seriously injured and were initially taken to the Government Hospital of Srivijaynagar for emergency treatment. Despite the medical staff’s best efforts, they were later referred to Sri Ganganagar Hospital, where they unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

Victims Identified

The victims have been identified as follows:

Tarachand, 24 : From Ranasar, Police Station Pallu, District Hanumangarh.

: From Ranasar, Police Station Pallu, District Hanumangarh. Manish alias Ramesh, 24 : From 2 SPM, Rajiyasar.

: From 2 SPM, Rajiyasar. Sunil Kumar, 20 : From Bakhtawarpura, Rajiyasar.

: From Bakhtawarpura, Rajiyasar. Rahul, 20 : From Chohilwali Hall, Bakhtawarpura.

: From Chohilwali Hall, Bakhtawarpura. Shubhkaran, 19 : From 2 SPM, Rajiyasar.

: From 2 SPM, Rajiyasar. Balram alias Bhala Ram, 21: From 2 SPM, Rajiyasar.

Official Statement

Assistant Superintendent Bhanwar Lal Raisinghnagar provided details about the incident, stating, “Two motorcycles collided with a car, resulting in six tragic deaths. The accident occurred on State Highway 94 late last night, near 25GB, while all were returning from a nighttime Jagran. The collision between the motorcycle and the car was severe. Three people died at the scene, while three more died during treatment in Sri Ganganagar.”

This tragic accident underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures and highlights the significant impact such collisions can have on communities.

(WITH INPUTS FROAM ANI)

