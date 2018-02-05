An Army officer was brutally thrashed by the toll plaza employees in Rajasthan after he asked for a waiver by showing his Army ID. As per sources, even though the Army officer was entitled to the toll waiver, the employees demanded money and later thrashed him after he denied paying the sum. This is not the first time that the citizens of India have embarrassed the Indian Army officials. Earlier, there were reports that an Army jawan was slapped by a woman.

Army jawans are basically those citizens of the nation who literally give away their entire life to safeguard their nation from the anti-social elements around. Even though the Army jawans don’t get paid a lot, they are always ready to take a step forward in guarding their pride, their nation. However, an Army officer was brutally thrashed by the toll plaza employees in Rajasthan after he asked for a waiver by showing his Army ID.

Reports suggest that there are several other perks which are provided only to the Army officers apart from their monthly salary and waiver at tolls is said be one of those. As per reports, the shocking incident took place at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Rajasthan that never misses a chance in taking pride of the efforts by the Indian Army. According to the CCTV footage showcasing the brutal thrashing of the Army jawan, the incident took place at Dhadhar toll plaza in Churu district of Rajasthan.

According to the Indian Army officer who was thrashed by the toll plaza employees, the victim claimed that as soon he reached the toll, he presented his Army ID as the proof but instead of letting him pass the one of the toll staffer called in other people from the toll and thrashed him mercilessly. As per sources, even though the Army officer was entitled to the toll waiver, the employees demanded money and later thrashed him after he denied paying the sum.

#WATCH Dhadhar toll plaza employees in Rajasthan's Churu district thrashed an Army officer. Victim claimed that he was not given toll waiver in spite of presenting Army ID as proof and was instead attacked. pic.twitter.com/U8IDHPFup5 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

This is not the first time that the citizens of India have embarrassed the Indian Army officials. Earlier, there were reports that an Army jawan was slapped by a woman. The matter was highlighted after an onlooker shared the video online. After the video went viral, the woman later came outside and apologised for her misbehaviour.