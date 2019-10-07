Questioning the ban on sale of liquor in Gujarat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested a liquor ban in the state. He said that stringent actions were to be put in place to prevent illegal liquor.

Ashok Gehlot suggests liquor ban in Rajasthan, says Gujarat highest alcohol-consuming state despite ban: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday extended his support to the proposal that there should be a complete ban on liquor in the state. Drawing the parallels with the complete ban on the sale of the liquor in Gujarat, the chief minister asserted that in spite of the ban on liquor since Independence, the state was the highest alcohol-consuming state in the country.

While questioning the liquor ban in Gujarat, Gehlot said that liquor is consumed in every single house in Gujarat. He added that this was the situation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Gujarat. Speaking to the media, he advocated for the complete ban on liquor sale in Rajasthan. Gehlot said that he was personally in favour of a liquor ban.

However, a complete ban on the sale of alcohol would lead to the market of illegal liquor. He added that there was no point to impose a ban on the consumption of liquor until some stringent actions were listed down for the prevention of illegal liquor.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on liquor ban: This is the condition of Gandhi’s Gujarat. There is no point of a ban until some stringent arrangements are put in place. (06.10) https://t.co/soKZX3YyMM — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019

Citing the example of 1977, the chief minister said that the sale of liquor was also banned in Rajasthan in 1977, however, it did not work out and was eventually lifted up.

Soon after becoming the chief minister of Rajasthan, the Gehlot government re-started its 2008 policy to keep a check on the sale of alcohol in the state. There is a ban on the sale of alcohol after 8 pm, and those found selling liquor past 8 would have to face a penalty.

Gehlot has further ordered his officials to ensure that no alcohol be smuggled in the state from the neighbouring states. This year on Gandhi Jayanti, the Congress government had imposed a ban of certain types of tobaccos in Rajasthan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App