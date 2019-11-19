Rajasthan local body election results 2019: Congress has won urban local body polls in Rajasthan, claiming 961 wards. The opposition BJP got 737 wards. Reacting to it, Rajasthan Chief Miniter Ashok Gehlot said that the results were up to the expectations as the government has launched a lot of developmental projects in the state.

Rajasthan local body election results 2019: Eleven months after removing Vasundhara Raje from power and forming its own government, Congress on Tuesday swept urban local bodies elections in the state. Congress has taken an unassailable lead, winning 961 wards against 737 of the BJP. There is almost 200 ward difference between the arch-rivals. Independents have also got a large share, claiming 376 wards, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (15), Communist Party of India (Marxist) two and Nationalist Congress Party one, reports said.

Hundreds of wards in Rajasthan went to polls last Saturday which witnessed a 71.53 per cent voter turnout. Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district registered the highest turnout of 91.67 per cent. While the lowest voting of 53 per cent was registered in Udaipur municipality. As many as 7,942 candidates belonging to several political parties were in the fray. The counting of the ballots started on Tuesday morning.The polls for picking up the chairman and deputy chairman of the urban local bodies will be conducted on November 26 and 27.

Hours after Congress took a lead in the polls, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the people of the state have again given a mandate to Congress-led government. He said that the people voted for the developmental works and public welfare schemes launched by the state government. Gehlot asserted that the party’s commitment to providing people-friendly and sound governance has strengthened by the support of the voters.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: Union Minister Rajvardhan Rathore is leading from Jaipur Rural

Congress also attacked the BJP for raising Article 370 and Ram Mandir issue in the polls. State minister Pratap Singh Khachariya said that Rajasthanis have taught BJP a lesson and rejected the saffron party’s poll issues.

Gehlot assumed the power in Rajasthan in 2018 Assembly elections, winning 100 seats out of the 199. The BJP emerged as the second-largest party, claiming 73 seats. However, the Lok Sabha election results were completely different from the state polls. Out of the 25 parliamentary constituencies, Congress failed to open its account. The BJP won all the seats.

