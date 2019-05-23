Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: BJP Congress Ashok Gehlot, Madhan Gopal Meghwal, GS Shekawat, CP Joshi, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Krishna Poonia. Rajasthan witnessed 16th Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 29 and May 06. A total of 249 candidates from across the political spectrum are in the fray for 25 parliamentary constituencies. The contest is mainly between the BJP and Congress for most of the seats. The exit polls have predicted a thumping win for the BJP. The name of party of candidate of BJP, Congress, Ashok Gehlot, Madhan Gopal Meghwal, GS Shekawat, CP Joshi, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Krishna Poonia, Amra Ram, Subhash Maharian, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Sikar, Sikar Lok Sabha Seat,Vasundhra Raje, Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: The 16th Lok Sabha elections for 25 constituencies in Rajasthan were conducted in two phases on April 29 and May 06. As many as 249 candidates from across the political spectrum are in the fray. The contest is mainly between the BJP and Congress for most of the seats. The exit polls have predicted a thumping win for the BJP.

As per the poll surveys, the BJP is likely to bag more than 20 seats out of 25. These polls have surprised all as only five months ago, Congress put an end to BJP’s ten-year rule and registered a massive win in the state assembly elections. The grand old party bagged 100 seats in the 200-member legislature and formed the government with Ashok Ghelot as the Chief Minister. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won all the Lok Sabha seats leaving Congress with empty handed.

From the last several decades, Rajasthan has become a battlefield between Congress and BJP. Both parties have ruled the desert state on several occasions. Prior to the last phase of polling, Rajasthan Congress chief and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said his party would sweep the polls as BJP has failed to keep their promises in the last five years. Whereas former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje is also confident of repeating 2014 performance.

Unlike most of the constituencies, Sikar is witnessing a triangular contest between sitting MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, Congress candidate and former BJP MP Subhash Maharian and CPI(M) contestant Amra Ram. The Communist contestant, who is also a farmer leader and former MLA, is seen as a challenge to both the BJP and Congress as Sikar has around 70 per cent of farmer population. The Congress is also confident of winning the seat keeping in eye its victory from six out of eight assembly segments of Sikar in December 2018.

