Staring with Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan at 10:00 AM, then followed by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh, Congress will officially take the reins of the 3-hindi heartland states. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend all the 3 swearing-in ceremonies along with a number of other regional leaders. Among those likely to skip the events are BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend all the 3 events scheduled to be held in Bhopal, Jaipur and Raipur.

Congress will formally take charge of 3 Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel set to take oath as Chief Ministers. The swearing-in ceremonies are being touted as another show of strength for the Opposition as several regional satraps are expected to attend the events.

Reports suggest Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend all the 3 events scheduled to be held in Bhopal, Jaipur and Raipur. While Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, former PM Devegowda and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah are slated to attend the events, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, the 3 prominent Opposition leaders will give a miss to the so-called show of unity for the non-BJP parties.

The oath-taking ceremonies will start with Rajasthan at 10:00 AM with Ashok Gehlot taking the reins of the state. Kamal Nath will take the oath in Bophal around 1 pm followed by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at 4 pm.

In Rajasthan, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reported to have been invited for the event. If Singh makes it then his presence will surely add fuel to rumours of Congress and AAP trying to come together in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, where Congress fell short of the magic number, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party provided the crucial support, however, she won’t be present at the oath-taking of Ashok Gehlot.

Among those likely to attend the ceremonies are RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, LJD leader Sharad Yadav. Former NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF RAJASTHAN, MADHYA PRADESH, CHHATTISGARH CHIEF MINISTERS SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App