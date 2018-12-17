Congress will formally take charge of 3 Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel set to take oath as Chief Ministers. The swearing-in ceremonies are being touted as another show of strength for the Opposition as several regional satraps are expected to attend the events.
Reports suggest Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend all the 3 events scheduled to be held in Bhopal, Jaipur and Raipur. While Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, former PM Devegowda and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah are slated to attend the events, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, the 3 prominent Opposition leaders will give a miss to the so-called show of unity for the non-BJP parties.
The oath-taking ceremonies will start with Rajasthan at 10:00 AM with Ashok Gehlot taking the reins of the state. Kamal Nath will take the oath in Bophal around 1 pm followed by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at 4 pm.
In Rajasthan, Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reported to have been invited for the event. If Singh makes it then his presence will surely add fuel to rumours of Congress and AAP trying to come together in the state.
In Madhya Pradesh, where Congress fell short of the magic number, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party provided the crucial support, however, she won’t be present at the oath-taking of Ashok Gehlot.
Among those likely to attend the ceremonies are RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, LJD leader Sharad Yadav. Former NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF RAJASTHAN, MADHYA PRADESH, CHHATTISGARH CHIEF MINISTERS SWEARING-IN CEREMONY
Live Updates
Lunch on Day 4
Slow but strong, Australia batted through tough bowling without losing a single wicket. Now the lead has swelled up to 223 with Khwaja on 67 and Paine on 37. It's what the hosts would have wanted and they have got the prefect start. India is on the backfoot, they need wickets and that too in the next couple of overs.
Schedule for today
While Gehlot and Pilot will be sworn in at 10 am today, Nath and Baghel will be administered the oath at 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm respectively.
Ashok Gehlot to take oath at Albert Hall in Jaipur
Located outside the old city wall, Albert Hall was built in 1887 by the architect Samual Swinton Jacob. According to reports arrangements are being made to accommodate about 11,000 people. Along with Gehlot as CM, Sachin Pilot will also be sworn in as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.