Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram results 2018: Congress, as expected, has put up a good show so far in all the three states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is almost set form the next government, in Rajasthan also, the Congress is likely to come back in power while in Madhya Pradesh, a tough fight is still underway with the BJP. In Telangana, it's a sweeping victory for the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao who has almost double the number of seats from its 2014 tally.

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram results 2018: Counting of votes in the assembly election 2018 in 5 key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram is currently underway and it’s a matter of a couple of hours when a clear picture of who will form the government will be clear in front of everyone. However, going by the latest trends, leads, BJP is on the backfoot in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana while there is a close fight between Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress is currently leading with 99 seats in Rajasthan, 52 in Chhattisgarh while in Madhya Pradesh Congress is ahead with 115 seats and BJP currently stands at 98. Looking at the current status, Congress is almost set to form the next government in Chhattisgarh, while the fight is still on in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan has come for a surprise for as all the exit polls results have predicted BJP losing in Rajasthan but results today still do not show a clear picture as to which party will form the government.

Speaking to an English news channel, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC said that even after 3 consecutive terms, the BJP was able to put a good show in Madhya Pradesh. Talking about Chhattisgarh, she said that it could be due to the anti-incumbency factor that the results did not go in its favour.

Talking about Telangana, TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has managed to imprint a clean sweep in the state. Even after calling for an early election, almost 6 months before the scheduled date, Chandrasekhar Rao’s party has managed to retain the state with a thumping majority. TRS is currently leading with 86 seats while Congress is at 22 seats.

The picture in Chhattisgarh is almost clear while it would be a couple of hours more when we will get to know what’s picture comes out in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

